Kremlin spokesman declines to name starting points of Ukraine talks

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to say what could be the starting points of the talks on Ukraine scheduled to take place in Turkey.

"We need to wait for them to start. No one will say in advance what the starting points will be," he told reporters.

On May 11, Putin offered Kiev to resume, without preliminary conditions, the direct Russia-Ukraine talks that had been suspended in 2022. On May 15, a Russian delegation will be waiting for Kiev's representatives in Istanbul, Turkey. Vladimir Zelensky expressed his desire to arrive in Istanbul himself and, with the support of EU countries, started to make demands about the makeup of the Russian delegation.