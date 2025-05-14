Russia expects development of relations with ASEAN — Putin

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia expects expansion of ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Russian President Vladimir Putin said at talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

"Malaysia is our long-standing and important partner overall and in Southeast Asia. I know that you have been chairing ASEAN since January 1 of this year. We expect our relations with this respected, solid integration to develop with your help, same as the relations between our countries develop," Putin said at the beginning of the meeting.

The two countries are connected by trade and economic ties, Putin said.

"We have stable trade and economic ties," he said. "We have good relations in almost all areas. I think that we have maintained state diplomatic relations since 1967," the president added.