LUGANSK, May 13. /TASS/. The Russian army’s seizure of Mirolyubovka opens prospects for liberating the settlements of Dimitrov (called Mirnograd by Ukraine) and Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Tuesday.

"The seizure of the settlement of Mirolyubovka by the Russian Armed Forces opens operational space, in particular, in the direction of the settlement of Dimitrov located close to Krasnoarmeysk," the military expert said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on Tuesday that Battlegroup Center units had liberated the settlement of Mirolyubovka in the Donetsk region through decisive operations.