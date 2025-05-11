Settlement in Ukraine not just signing of document, but complex process — Kremlin

NEW YORK, May 11. /TASS/. A peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine is a much more complex and demanding process than a formal signing of a document, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The settlement in Ukraine is a very difficult thing. This does not just mean putting a signature on paper, for status, and proclaiming it as an agreement. This is a settlement process filled with the smallest of details. And each of these details is extremely important for both Russia and Ukraine," he said in an interview with ABC News.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 11 invited Ukraine to resume the direct negotiations without preconditions interrupted in 2022. The dialogue is proposed to start on May 15 in Istanbul.

Putin also noted that Russia had repeatedly declared truces that were consistently violated by the Kiev regime, including the last three-day truce imposed during the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.