MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to resume direct talks with the illegitimate Ukrainian authorities in Istanbul is a concession that reflects the essence of real diplomacy, not its forced version, Karin Kneissl, former Austrian foreign minister and head of the Geopolitical Observatory for Russia’s Key Issues (GORKI), a research center at St. Petersburg State University, said.

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin in the early morning hours of May 11, the Russian head of state proposed to the Kiev authorities to resume direct talks without preconditions Ukraine had interrupted in 2022.

Kneissl pointed to attempts by Western commentators to portray the deadline as a response to "the ultimatum by the coalition of the willing" that met in Kiev on Saturday. "There is no such thing as 'coercive diplomacy’," she wrote on her Telegram channel. "There is only one sort of diplomacy: it is direct dialogue against all odds. That is what Moscow proposes. It is a concession to speak with the current political leadership of Ukraine, whose mandate expired a while ago. And those [who] never wanted to speak to the Russian leadership," she emphasized.

At the same time, the former Austrian foreign minister noted that neither large-scale sanctions nor NATO deliveries of military equipment to Ukraine could "defeat Russia and destroy its economy." "My thoughts are with those who will embark now on the military and diplomatic work," Kneissl added.