MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Moscow is "the center of world politics and the center of decision-making" these days, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said, pointing to two alternatives of the Ukrainian settlement.

"Two alternatives. A ceasefire without negotiations, without prospects for peace, and negotiations leading to peace. The first idea comes from Kiev's handlers. It means 30 days to regroup forces and thus continue the war. The second is to ‘give peace a chance.’ But on the terms inked by our troops over these three years," Kosachev wrote on his Telegram channel.

Commenting on Saturday's visit to Kiev by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, Kosachev noted that it had yielded nothing. "Moscow today is the center of world politics and the center of decision-making. The initiative remains with us," the senator emphasized.

Merz, Macron, Starmer and Tusk arrived in Kiev on Saturday amid reports that European countries intend to launch their own ceasefire initiative similar to the US one in the near future. They met with Vladimir Zelensky to discuss the current situation in Ukraine.

Early on Sunday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered the Kiev authorities to resume direct negotiations, which were suspended at the end of 2022, without any preconditions. The Russian leader voiced the corresponding initiative during a statement to reporters in the Kremlin. It is proposed to resume the talks on May 15 in Istanbul.