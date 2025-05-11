Talks with Kiev and gratitude to foreign leaders — what Putin said after meetings

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russia is inviting the Ukrainian government to resume direct negotiations without any preconditions in Istanbul on May 15, in order to address root causes of the conflict and, possibly, to achieve a ceasefire, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

As he summed up the results of a series of meetings with foreign leaders in Moscow, the Russian president said Kiev has repeatedly violated ceasefire agreements, but the ball is now in the Ukrainian government’s court.

Putin thanked foreign partners for attending the festivities in Moscow and for their peace-oriented efforts.

Below are the main points of Putin’s statements.

Proposal to Kiev

"We have repeatedly put forward ceasefire proposals. We have never rejected dialogue with the Ukrainian side."

"In this regard, <…> we invite the Kiev government to resume without any preconditions the negotiations, which they disrupted in late 2022."

"We suggest beginning without delay, next Thursday, May 15, in Istanbul."

Russia is poised for serious negotiations with Ukraine: "Their aim is to eradicate the root causes of the conflict, to pave the way to a long-term, solid peace."

"We are not ruling out that during these talks we will be able to agree on some new ceasefire, a new truce. I mean a real truce, which would be observed not only by Russia, but also by Ukraine," Putin told reporters in the Kremlin. It would be the first step, I repeat, towards a long-term and lasting peace, and not a preface towards continuing the armed conflict after re-equipment and additional supply of the Ukrainian troops and feverish digging of entrenchments and new strongholds. Who needs this peace?"

Russia’s proposal is on the table, the ball is now in the court of Kiev and its curators, who "are guided by their own political ambitions and not the interests of their peoples" and "want to continue the conflict with Russia with the hands of Ukrainian nationalists."

Ceasefire violations

Russia did not rule out the possibility of extending the three-day Victory Day ceasefire in May depending on the Kiev government’s reaction: "On this holy day for us we declared a ceasefire for the third time. We told our colleagues in the West <…> that we do not rule out the possibility of extending it. But, of course, this would have been done after we had analyzed what happens over these three days, depending on how the Kiev regime reacts to this."

The Kiev regime did not respond to Russia’s proposal and began large-scale attacks almost immediately.

The large-scale attack, which was staged in the early hours of May 7, involved 524 drones and 45 drone boats. Attacks continued on May 8, 9 and 10.

Russian forces repelled all attacks by Ukraine’s troops during the three-day ceasefire on occasion of Victory Day: "Our military specialists believe that these [attacks] had no military reasons and were carried out exclusively for political considerations. The adversary sustained huge losses."

Previously, the Kiev regime violated nearly 5,000 times the Easter ceasefire that was in effect from 6 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 (3 p.m. GMT) until 12 a.m. Moscow time on April 21 (9 p.m. GMT on April 20). It also committed nearly 130 violations of the 30-day moratorium on energy strikes, which was in force between March 18 and April 17.

Gratitude for mediation

On May 11, "I am scheduled to have a conversation with the Turkish president, Mr. Erdogan. I want to ask him to provide the opportunity for Turkey to host [peace] talks. Hopefully, he will confirm his willingness to contribute to finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine [conflict]."

Ankara did a lot for hosting talks between Moscow and Kiev: "As you know, our Turkish colleagues have repeatedly offered their services in organizing such talks. And [Turkish] President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan did much for hosting those."

"I would like to once again express my gratitude for mediation and peace-oriented efforts, undertaken by our foreign partners. This includes China, Brazil, countries of Africa and the Middle East, and, recently, the new administration of the United States of America."

Courage of leaders

Russia understands that European leaders faced strong pressure for their plans to visit Moscow and therefore appreciates their political courage, firm stance and determination to pay tribute to heroes of World War Two and the Great Patriotic War.

"It is important for us that millions of Europeans, and the leaders who pursue a sovereign policy, keep this memory."

Meetings in Moscow

Between May 7 and 10, Moscow hosted three official foreign visits (by the leaders of China, Venezuela and Vietnam) and 20 bilateral meetings with the heads of post-Soviet countries, Asia, Africa, Middle East, Europe and Latin America. In all, 27 heads of state and about 10 heads of international organizations have taken part. Besides, six more countries were represented at the high level.

"In this broad participation by delegations of foreign countries and international organizations, we see an inspiring example of true consolidation around the unfading ideas and values of our common Great Victory."

During the bilateral and multilateral talks, held in the past four days, the sides discussed "issues of stable and sustainable development of the entire global community, Eurasia and other regions.".