Temporary truce to be accompanied with halted arms supplies to Kiev — Kremlin

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. Deliveries of weapons to Ukraine must be halted during a temporary truce, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with ABC News television.

"If we speak about ceasefire, what are you going to do with shipments of weapons coming every day from the United States and European countries?" Peskov said.

We want arms supplies to be stopped, he noted. "Otherwise it will be advantage for Ukraine," the Kremlin Spokesman stressed.

"Ukraine will continue their total mobilization, bringing new troops to frontline," Peskov stressed. "Ukraine will use this period to train new military personnel, and to give a rest to their existing ones. So why should we grant such an advantage to Ukraine?" he concluded.