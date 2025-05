WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities are not ready to hold talks with Russia on settlement of the conflict, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with ABC News television.

"They [Ukrainian authorities - TASS] are not ready for immediate negotiations. Ceasefire negotiations were supported by President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin but he asked several questions," Peskov said.

For the time being, "Russian troops are advancing in quite a confident way," he added.