Ukraine’s issue raised at Putin’s meeting with Lula da Silva — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The situation around Ukraine was mentioned at Friday’s meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"[The issue] was simply mentioned. There was no discussion as such," he said.

Meanwhile the issue was not mentioned at the talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. "The issue of Ukraine was not mentioned [in the conversation] with the Egyptian president," Peskov said.