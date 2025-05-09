Putin highlights steady development of relations with Brazil

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Brazil are steadily progressing, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted during a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"Our relations are developing steadily, and high-level contacts are consistently maintained. You always find the opportunity to personally receive Russian representatives when they visit Brazil on working trips," the Russian leader said.

He pointed out that bilateral trade is expanding. In addition, Putin continued, the two countries actively cooperate on the international stage - within the frameworks of the United Nations, BRICS, and the Group of Twenty.