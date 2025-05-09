Putin highly commends Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin highly commended the Victory Day Parade that took place on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

Responding to a relevant question from journalists, the head of state smiled and gave a thumb up sign. A bit later, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reacted in the same manner.

The military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War took place on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 and involved over 11,000 troops and 183 WWII and advanced weapons systems.