Russia-China relations reach highest level in history — Putin

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia-China relations have reached the highest level in history, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters after signing joint documents with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"Our common heroic past and combat brotherhood provide a solid foundation to the development and strengthening of Russia-China relations. Our relations have reached the highest level in history. They are self-sufficient as they depend neither on domestic political factors nor on the current international situation," Putin noted.

According to him, comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China are based on the unwavering principles of "equality, mutual assistance and support and unbreakable friendship between our countries and peoples."

"I would like to point out that Mr. Xi Jinping and I have been and will continue keeping the most important aspects of Russia-China partnership under personal control, doing our best to deepen cooperation both in terms of the bilateral and international agenda," Putin stressed.

He specified that during Thursday’s talks, the parties had thoroughly addressed political and security cooperation, economic ties and cultural and humanitarian exchanges, signing an impressive package of documents.

"The joint statement that Mr. Xi Jinping and I adopted sets ambitious goals. One of the goals is to ensure quantitative progress in Russia-China trade and investment cooperation by 2030, increase the scale and improve the structure of economic ties by raising the share of high-tech goods, developing innovative methods of digital trade, providing each other with basic materials, mineral resources and agricultural products," the Russian president concluded.