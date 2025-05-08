Putin, Xi Jinping adopt statement on further strengthening of Russia-China relations

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Xi Jinping of China have adopted a statement on the further strengthening of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between the two countries following their talks in the Kremlin.

The document was prepared to honor the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War, the victory in the war of the Chinese people's resistance against Japanese aggression, and the anniversary of the United Nations.