Talks between Putin, Xi in Moscow to be third ones for leaders in 2025

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping scheduled for May 8 will be the third communication between the leaders of the two countries from the year start, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said at the briefing.

"This is already the third communication between the leaders from the start of this year: the leaders had a videoconference format meeting in January and talked on February 24 by phone," Ushakov noted.

Russia and China are tied by comprehensive strategic partnership relations. Putin and Xi are always in touch on all the critical items of bilateral and global agenda.