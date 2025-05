MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a bilateral meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Lula da Silva on May 9, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"This sequence [of meetings] will kick off at 3:30 p.m. [Moscow time] with a conversation with Brazilian President Lula," Ushakov said.

He added that Brazil is Russia’s priority partner in Latin America. The Kremlin aide reiterated that Brazil took over the BRICS chairmanship from Russia.