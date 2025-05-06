Developing economy, science, technologies are priorities for Russia’s security — Shoigu

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The security of Russia is inextricably linked to the development of the economy, new scientific achievements, and cutting-edge technologies, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu said in his article published in Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"The foundation of ensuring Russia’s security consists of a competitive economy, advanced science, breakthrough technologies, and well-educated personnel," Shoigu noted.

As he pointed out, "In an atmosphere of sanctions and the relentless attempts by the West to isolate Russia externally, our state pays particular attention to issues of the country’s scientific and technological security, the implementation of modern innovative industrial and financial-credit policies.".