Russia’s top diplomat to discuss boosting ties in trade, tourism in Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, April 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation, including in trade and tourism, with the leadership of the Dominican Republic during his first visit to the North American country.

His visit comes as the two countries mark the 80th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced at a news briefing earlier that Russia’s top diplomat is scheduled to hold meetings with his Dominican counterpart, Roberto Alvarez, and the republic’s President Luis Abinader.

The two countries’ top diplomats last met in Moscow in 2018 when Miguel Vargas Maldonado held the post of the Dominican foreign minister. And Lavrov held a phone call with the incumbent Dominican diplomacy chief, Alvarez, in 2021.

"During the talks with the Dominican partners, the prospects for developing bilateral cooperation, including enhancing political dialogue, increasing cooperation in trade, economic, investment, tourism, cultural, and humanitarian fields, and, of course, strengthening the legal framework are expected to be discussed. The parties plan to consider relevant issues on the global and regional agenda," Zakharova said.

In mid-April, the Russian embassy started its work in the Dominican Republic. And on March 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree appointing Alexey Seredin as ambassador to the Dominican Republic.