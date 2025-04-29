Russia, Cuba sign declaration on countering unilateral coercive measures — MFA

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla on the sidelines of a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers signed a Joint Declaration on Ways and Means to Counter, Mitigate and Compensate the Negative Consequences of Unilateral Coercive Measures.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova posted a video of the signing ceremony to Telegram.

During the ceremony, Lavrov expressed confidence that Cuba, as a BRICS partner country, will play an "active and constructive role" in the work of the group.

"We welcome your participation, which I hope will enrich our work," the Russian minister said.

His Cuban counterpart thanked Russia for its support.

"Fortunately, our countries have excellent bilateral relations, as they develop economic, educational, cultural and scientific ties," he said.