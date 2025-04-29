Economic cooperation between Russia, Belarus outstanding — Putin

VOLGOGRAD, April 29. /TASS/. The result of economic cooperation between Russia and Belarus is "merely outstanding," Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

"It is enough to say that we, certainly, have a merely outstanding result in the sphere of trade and economic ties alone. To put it straight, the trade turnover is over 50 billion in the dollar equivalent," the Russian leader said. The figure is even slightly higher according to Belarusian statistics, Putin noted.

The two leaders have an opportunity to talk on current affairs formally and informally, the Russian leader stressed. "We have a lot of them," he added. "Industrial cooperation issues should be discussed," Putin said.