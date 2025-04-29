Putin calls Victory Day sacred holiday for Russia, other post-Soviet countries

VOLGOGRAD, April 29. /TASS/. Victory Day is a sacred holiday for all of Russia and other post-Soviet states, President Vladimir Putin said while addressing the Great Heritage - Common Future international forum.

"In Russia, as in many republics of the former Soviet Union, Victory Day is a huge, sacred holiday. During the war, our peoples endured the harshest trials together, defending their independence and future. The defeat of Nazism is our shared legacy," the president stated.

Putin noted that Russia expects leaders from numerous countries to attend Victory Day celebrations in Moscow. "We deeply value that military formations from many of the countries represented here will march shoulder to shoulder with Russian soldiers in the Victory Parade on Red Square," he emphasized.

The president praised the resilience and bravery of the Red Army, as well as the unity of the multinational Soviet people, which he described as an indomitable force. He also highlighted the symbolic nature of the forum taking place "in the hero-city, the place where the fate of the whole world was decided."

"On the banks of the Volga, our troops halted and crushed the enemy. A decisive blow was delivered to the Nazi war machine, marking a turning point in the war and opening the road westward — to Berlin and to the Great Victory, whose 80th anniversary we will solemnly celebrate very soon, on May 9," Putin said.

Recalling his recent visit to the Mamayev Kurgan memorial, Putin said he and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed the importance of honoring those who defended the city and earned eternal glory in the battles for Stalingrad. "They stood their ground to the death, just like the heroes of the Brest Fortress, the defenders of Minsk, Leningrad, Sevastopol, and other cities and borders. We spoke of this just on our way here," the president noted.

Putin also commended the organization of the forum, which brought together parliamentary leaders, public figures, scholars, and experts from about 20 countries, including Southeast Asia, Europe, and Latin America. He expressed gratitude to Lukashenko for participating in the event. "The forum is running successfully. Its sessions addressed key issues such as the preservation of historical memory, shared moral and spiritual values, and educating the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism, responsibility, and devotion to the homeland. I am confident these principled positions are upheld not only in Russia and Belarus, but also in other nations represented here," he concluded.