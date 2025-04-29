Europe determined to keep war going — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron’s comments about the need to increase pressure on Russia confirm that Europe is still determined to keep the war going, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He pointed to President Vladimir Putin’s statement that Russia was ready to negotiate with Ukraine without any conditions, an offer Kiev has remained silent about. Also, it was Putin who announced the May Truce, and Kiev has not yet responded to that, either, the Kremlin spokesman said.

"And against this background, to talk about the need to increase some kind of pressure – [this] again confirms that, unfortunately, European capitals still prefer to focus on continuing the war," he told reporters.

"We are still focused on the ongoing efforts to bring the process towards a peaceful settlement."