MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has not yet demonstrated readiness for negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement, the "ball" in the peace issue is not on Russia's court, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Brazil’s O Globo.

"We remain open to negotiations, but the ball is not in our court. Kiev has not shown readiness for negotiations so far," the top Russian diplomat pointed out. "The latest evidence of that is the Ukrainian armed forces’ inability to respect the 30-day moratorium on strikes on energy facilities (March 18 to April 17) or the 30-hour Easter truce (from 6 p.m. on April 19 to midnight on April 21)," Lavrov told the newspaper.

Lavrov emphasized that Vladimir Zelensky's regime lacks the political will for peace and is unwilling to abandon the continuation of the war, which is "being fuelled by the Russophobic circles of certain EU countries, primarily France and Germany, as well as Britain."