Lavrov, top Brazilian diplomat discuss issues related to resolving Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira have held a meeting in Rio de Janeiro, discussing issues related to resolving the Ukraine crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The ministers touched upon a number of international issues, including those related to resolving the Ukrainian crisis," the statement reads.

The two top diplomats held a thorough exchange of views on pressing issues of cooperation, highlighting mutual determination to boost the entire range of Russia-Brazil relations. "Special attention was paid to cooperation between Moscow and Brasilia within BRICS as Brazil holds the group’s presidency this year, as well as on other international platforms, including the UN and the G20," the ministry pointed out.

"The parties also discussed the schedule of bilateral communication, including certain modalities for Brazilian President Lula da Silva’s upcoming participation in the events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.