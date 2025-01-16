Russian diplomat questions relevance of half-century old OSCE

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) could not prevent the Ukraine crisis and has discredited itself, putting its existence into question half a century after it was founded, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.

The diplomat stressed that the organization’s name has two key words, security and cooperation, while "the European continent currently has neither." "And no, not because they were abducted by aliens, but because those who, on behalf of the Western part of our continent, guaranteed their share of work, did not do it but were preoccupied with precisely the opposite: undermining and destroying security, blocking and eliminating cooperation. Accordingly, unfortunately, <…> the OSCE did not prove itself as a guarantor, that is, it was incapable of preventing the monstrous disaster that is Ukraine," Zakharova pointed out.

"Virtually all of the cooperation, the vast majority of projects, from energy, logistics, aviation to trade or the humanitarian component of this cooperation - have also been blocked by the West. They are also blocking the OSCE’s operations. So it is a big question whether the OSCE will remain relevant after its 50th anniversary," the Russian diplomat explained.

OSCE

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe is the largest inter-regional organization on security issues. Its founding was preceded by the signing of the Helsinki Final Act of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE, Helsinki Accords) convened at the USSR’s initiative in 1973 in order to seek ways to reduce tensions between socialist and capitalist countries during the Cold War. This document, enshrining the principles of international cooperation, was signed by 33 European countries, the US and Canada in 1975. In January 1995, the CSCE was re-organized as the OSCE. The organization’s stated goals were preventing conflicts and settling crisis situations in the region.

Currently, the OSCE has 57 members, including every country in Europe, six Central Asian countries, the US and Canada. Russia (as the Russian Federation since January 1992 and earlier as the USSR) has been participating in the OSCE’s activities since 1973. The Russian language is one of the organization’s official languages.