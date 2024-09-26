Putin to speak at Russian Energy Week, meet with President of Equatorial Guinea

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at the Russian Energy Week, currently under way in Moscow’s Manezh exhibition hall, and hold negotiations with President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

The agenda of the talks "includes prospects for the further development of Russian-Equatoguinean relations in various areas as well as topical international and regional issues," the Kremlin press service said.

It will be Mbasogo's third-ever visit to Russia and second - in the past two years. In November 2023, the two leaders held full-format talks with the participation of delegations. The meeting focused on bilateral cooperation and the development of Russia’s ties with Central African countries in view of Equatorial Guinea’s presidency of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

Back then, Putin suggested focusing on expanding trade and economic ties, adding that Russian companies have significant interest in working in Africa in general and in Equatorial Guinea in particular. In his opinion, the African country has "great potential investment opportunities," especially in the context of natural resource extraction.

This year, Moscow and Malabo are marking the 56th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.

Russian energy week

The 7th the Russian Energy Week that will be held in Moscow on September 26-28. The main theme of Russian Energy Week 2024 will be energy cooperation in a multipolar world. The business program of the forum includes about 30 thematic sessions and business dialogues.

The Russian president traditionally takes part in the forum, and his address to the forum’s plenary session is viewed as its central event. In his speeches, Putin traditionally speaks about Russia’s role and position on global energy markets. He also outlines the main objectives for the domestic energy sector.

This year’s schedule stipulates that the plenary session will continue for about an hour and a half. However, such discussions often take longer than planned.