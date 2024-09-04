Russia hopes to see Armenia back again fully at CSTO, diplomat says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia expects Yerevan to resume its participation in the Collective Security Organization Treaty (CSTO) in full, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Hopefully, our partnership with Armenia at the CSTO will be fully resumed for the future security of Armenia itself and the entire region, too," the Russian diplomat said.

While Yerevan "de jure remains a full-fledged member of the organization" and retains the corresponding rights and obligations, at the present stage, the Armenian leadership is actually "seeking to steer away from such cooperation," which, she said, citing the official stance of the Russian Federation, "runs counter to the interests of the Armenian people."