Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 127 areas over past day

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 127 areas over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 127 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 60 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov area

Russia’s Battlegroup North struck two Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 60 casualties on enemy troops in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted damage in the Volchansk and Liptsy areas on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 36th marine infantry and 92nd assault brigades near the settlements of Volchanskiye Khutora and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region. They repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours totaled as many as 60 personnel, four motor vehicles and a US-made AN/TPQ-49 counterbattery radar station, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 540 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West struck four Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted more than 540 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous frontiers and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 67th, 115th and 116th mechanized and 3rd assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Kopanki and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Novosadovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled a counterattack by an enemy assault group," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 540 personnel, a tank, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, eight motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and two US-made 105mm M119 howitzers, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South repels two Ukrainian counterattacks over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South improved its frontline positions, struck two Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted more than 570 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 28th mechanized and 81st airmobile brigades in areas near the settlements of Dyleyevka and Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed two counterattacks by Ukrainian armed formations," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 570 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and 13 motor vehicles, it specified.

In counterbattery warfare, Russian troops destroyed two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, a US-manufactured 155mm M198 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and two British-made 105mm L119 howitzers, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center destroys US-made Abrams tank, two Bradley IFVs over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center destroyed another US-made Abrams tank and two Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 32nd mechanized, 14th and 15th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Toretsk, Grodovka and Mirolyubovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd and 31st mechanized brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 390 personnel, a US-made M1A1 Abrams tank, two US-manufactured Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, three armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, three 122mm D-30 howitzers and a US-made 105mm M119 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East takes better frontline positions over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East gained better ground, struck two Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 100 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous frontiers and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry and 120th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Prechistovka and Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 58th and 72nd motorized infantry brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 100 personnel, three motor vehicles, two Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery systems, a British-made 155mm FH70 howitzer and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 75 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr struck two Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 75 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 65th and 118th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Nesteryanka, Novodanilovka, Malaya Tokmachka and Pyatikhatki in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 75 personnel, 10 motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations, it specified.

Russian air defenses destroy 40 Ukrainian UAVs, six HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 40 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, six US-made HIMARS rockets and 40 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 22 UAVs outside the area of the special military operation," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 637 Ukrainian warplanes, 278 helicopters, 29,771 unmanned aerial vehicles, 566 surface-to-air missile systems, 17,042 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,400 multiple rocket launchers, 13,135 field artillery guns and mortars and 24,668 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.