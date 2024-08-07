Lebanon, Russia celebrate 80 years of relations built on trust, cooperation — top diplomat

BEIRUT, August 7. /TASS/. Lebanon and Russia have solid relations based on mutual respect and trust, helping the two countries work together to face the challenges of the modern world, with an emphasis on using diplomacy to resolve any problems, Lebanese Acting Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib told TASS.

"Mutual respect and trustful dialogue are the basis of Lebanon-Russia relations," he said. "Our governments engage in constant and open consultations to address existing challenges through peaceful and diplomatic means," Bou Habib pointed out.

According to the top diplomat, the partnership between the two countries dates back to the 16th century, when the Russian state began to show concern for the Christians in the East. "Russia contributed to the establishment of educational, cultural and health institutions for the benefit of all Lebanese people," he pointed out.

"Celebrating the 80th anniversary of the two countries establishing diplomatic relations, we recall with gratitude that the Soviet Union was one of the first countries to recognize the independence of our republic, realizing the key role of Lebanon in maintaining stability in the Middle East, ensuring mutual interests and prosperity of the peoples," the acting foreign minister said.

Speaking about the escalation in the region, the diplomat emphasized that it is primarily caused by the non-implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions related to the Middle East settlement. "The way out of the unfortunate situation in which Lebanon now finds itself is also through the implementation of the UN resolutions," he emphasized. "Military options and arms build-up will only lead to new wars and chaos," the top diplomat opined.

"We hope that Russia and the BRICS countries will support Lebanon's efforts to restore stability on the southern border through the guaranteed implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the conflict [between Israel and Hezbollah] in 2006," the acting foreign minister pointed out.