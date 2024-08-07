Over 30 volunteer units performing combat tasks in special op zone, Russian top brass says

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Troops from as many as over 30 volunteer units and formations are currently performing combat tasks in the special military operation zone, with the bulk of them being contract soldiers from BARS units, the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS.

"At present, more than 30 volunteer units and formations are performing combat tasks in the special military operation zone. The volunteer formations are dominated by Russian citizens who have signed contracts with the Russian Armed Forces to join BARS units," the ministry specified.

Troops from the BARS volunteer units and the volunteer assault corps are taking part in proactive offensives jointly with the regular Russian Army, the top brass added. Also, some 7,700 volunteers have been given state awards, including six heroes of the Russian Federation, the ministry said.