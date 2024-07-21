Russian lawmakers to monitor presidential election in Venezuela — lower house speaker

HAVANA, July 21. /TASS/. Russian lawmakers will go to Venezuela to monitor the upcoming presidential election, speaker of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"Lawmakers of the State Duma will take part in monitoring the presidential election in Venezuela on July 28," Volodin, who is currently visiting Cuba, told reporters.

Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez said earlier that invitations to monitor the election had been sent to Russia’s State Duma and the Central Election Commission.

Venezuela will hold presidential election on July 28. Ten candidates will vie for the presidential office. Incumbent President Nicolas Maduro has been nominated by the ruling Socialist Party. The majority of other candidates are members of moderate opposition. The far-right opposition is represented by Edmundo Gonzales Urrutia. According to the latest opinion polls, Maduro is far ahead of the rest of the candidates.