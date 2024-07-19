Russia ready for dialogue with all countries interested in Eurasian security — diplomat

UNIED NATIONS, July 19. /TASS/. Russia is ready to expand dialogue on Eurasian security with any country interested in it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

Addressing the United Nations Security Council, the Russian diplomat stressed not all of the global players demonstrate such a constructive approach as the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and NATO’s concept of the world order and security has "totally failed." This, in his words, reveals the need for a "new architecture of security in Eurasia" and Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed to form a continent-wide system of equal and indivisible security, "where there will be no room for zero-sum games and attempts to ensure one’s security at the expense of others."

"This principle has been enshrined in international law and is successfully implemented within the CSTO, CIS, and SCO. We believe that when it acquires a universal character, the situation on the global arena will improve cardinally," he explained. We are set for expanding the broad dialogue with all potential participants in the future architecture. We invite countries and organizations, which are interested in it, both in Asia and Europe, to join this important conversation."

The Russian side sees it as a common goal to elaborate "framework principles of Eurasian architecture based on the fundamental norms on international law and the UN Charter" and outline strategic prospects matching the new geopolitical realities, he said, adding that it is necessary to agree on a common understanding in three areas: "the development of the system of agreements on mutual and collective security guarantees, the settlement of conflicts in the continent and the exclusion of destructive influences of off-region players on the situation in Eurasia."

Vershinin also noted that it is important to ensure that individual countries and their associations decide about concrete areas of mutually beneficial cooperation themselves, as well as improve the existing and create new institutes, mechanisms and agreements to ensure common interests in the area of security. "In the future, this new, fairer and more balanced systems may become a prototype of a global security architecture," he added.