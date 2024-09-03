Musk 'can't wait' to team up with Trump to audit US government

NEW YORK, September 3. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk has stated that he will gladly serve on Donald Trump's proposed commission to audit US government programs should the Republican win the election.

"I can’t wait. There is a lot of waste and needless regulation in government that needs to go," he wrote on his page on X, commenting on a report by the Washington Post, posted by one of the users, that Trump wants Musk on the commission.

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that behind closed doors, Trump and his team have been discussing creating a commission to conduct an audit of government programs for several months. They plan to appoint "prominent business leaders" to lead the commission who will review government records and identify "thousands of programs that could be cut." Earlier, in an interview with Reuters, Trump said that if he wins the election, he will offer Musk a place in his administration or a consulting position.

Following an attempt on Trump’s life in July, Musk publicly supported his election campaign. Later, the Republican presidential candidate gave an interview to Musk, which, according to the entrepreneur, amassed over 1 bln views on X.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by incumbent President Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in his June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to pull out grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the country’s top office. Her nomination was officially approved at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.