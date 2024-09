VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), sources in the Malaysian delegation told TASS.

"The prime minister has already arrived in Vladivostok this morning to take part in the forum," one source said.

He is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day.