Russian logistical hub capacities to grow by 2.5 times by 2030 — Transport Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Capacities of transport and logistical centers in Russia will surge by 2.5 times to more than 18 mln TEU [20 ft container equivalent - TASS], First Deputy Minister of Transport Valentin Ivanov said during the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The Ministry of Transport is supporting and implementing the departmental project of transport and logistical centers development. Our capacity of transport and logistical centers reaches 7.5 mln TEU at present. Such capacity will be more than 18 mln in 2030 - this is the increase by 2.5 times," Ivanov said.

Sixty-five centers are planned to be built as part of the departmental project by 2030, he added.