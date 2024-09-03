China, South Africa favor political resolution to Ukraine conflict

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. China and South Africa insist that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine needs to be resolved through negotiations, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a joint statement following their talks in Beijing.

"The two sides agreed that an inclusive dialogue and peace talks are the only possible way of finding a long-term political solution to the crisis," the document reads.

China and South Africa call on the conflicting sides to abide by three principles, namely not to expand the battlefield, not to escalate the hostilities and not to fuel the conflict.

On September 2, the South African leader arrived in Beijing. Following talks, Ramaphosa and Xi resolved to propel bilateral cooperation to "a comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era."

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa will take part in the China-Africa summit in the Chinese capital.