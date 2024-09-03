Slovakia keeps receiving contracted volumes of oil via Druzhba pipe -— SITA

PRAGUE, September 4. /TASS/. Slovakia continues to receive oil via the Druzhba pipeline in contracted volumes, and notices no reduction in deliveries, the SITA business news agency reported.

According to the report, the country’s oil transportation company Transpetrol has not registered any declines in oil deliveries despite last week’s remarks by Ukrainian officials.

Transpetrol is receiving oil on the Slovak-Ukrainian border in accordance with the schedule approved by the Russian and Ukrainian oil transportation companies.

Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the chief of staff of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's office, announced that the Druzhba pipeline, delivering Russian oil to Hungary, Slovakia and Czech Republic, would stop operations "starting from January 1, 2025." He also said that in accordance with the consolidated decision of the European Union, these countries had been given time until 2025 to diversify their oil supplies and stop importing Russian oil that is being transited via Ukraine. However, later Podolyak explained that Ukraine would fulfill its contract obligations in full.