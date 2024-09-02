LUGANSK, September 2. /TASS/. Russian forces repulsed 39 Ukrainian counterattacks and destroyed up to 12,000 enemy troops and foreign mercenaries at the borders of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past week, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Monday.

"On August 24-30, 2024, units of the Battlegroups South and West repulsed 39 enemy counterattacks: an insignificant increase in the activity of Ukrainian armed formations is observed. The enemy’s losses in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroups North, South and West over the reporting period totaled about 11,870 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries: a growth of losses in the units of Ukrainian armed formations continues to be observed," the expert said.

Over the reporting period, Russian troops destroyed eight Ukrainian tanks, including Abrams and Leopard; five multiple rocket launchers; 130 field artillery guns, 39 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations, 34 field ammunition depots and more than 400 enemy combat vehicles at the LPR borders, he specified.