Egiin Gol power plant project gets off the ground — president of Mongolia

ULAANBAATAR, September 3. /TASS/. The construction project of the hydropower plant on the Egiin Gol river flowing to the Selenga river, the largest tributary of the Lake Baikal, got off the ground, Mongolian leader Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh said after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I expressed satisfaction that as a result of efforts of both parties the project of the hydropower plant on the Egiin Gol gets under way," the Mongolian President said.

Russia and Mongolia are discussing the possibility of building the power plant on the Egiin Gol river for many years.