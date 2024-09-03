IAEA’s Grossi aware where main threat to Kursk NPP comes from — Rosatom CEO

ULAANBAATAR, September 3. /TASS/. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is very concerned about the situation at the Kursk NPP and, when talking "off the record," he knows exactly where the main threat to the power plant comes from, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"Of course, in private conversations, 'off the record,' as they say, he is fully aware of what is happening and where the main threat comes from. <…> I can say that from my point of view, the Director General is very concerned about the situation in Kursk," he said.

Likhachev expressed hope that Grossi would "convey his viewpoint to the current Kiev authorities" some time soon.

"In this case, we can only hope for his political courage and his resolve to prevent a disaster, to prevent a tragedy. We cannot allow this," the Rosatom CEO concluded.

During his visit to the city of Kurchatov on August 27, Grossi said that he will travel to Ukraine before coming back to Russia. He noted that he intends to discuss the situation around the Kursk NPP during the meeting with the Ukrainian president.