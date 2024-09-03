Russia’s nuclear-powered submarine Yury Dolgoruky undergoes scheduled maintenance

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The nuclear-powered strategic submarine Yury Dolgoruky of the Northern Fleet is currently undergoing its first scheduled maintenance, said Vladimir Maltsev, head of the All-Russian Movement in Support of the Navy.

"The nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine Yury Dolgoruky, the Project 955 lead vessel, is currently undergoing its first scheduled maintenance, which will last two to three years, and afterward the cruiser will be in service for at least 20 years," he said.

To date, the Sevmash shipyard has delivered to the Navy seven Project 955/955A strategic nuclear-powered missile submarine cruisers, also known as Borey-class submarines. Three more submarines are under construction in various degrees of readiness. Construction is expected to start on two more submarines, of Project 955AM. Each Borey submarine carries 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Construction of the Yury Dolgoruky started in 1996. It was set afloat in 2008, and handed over to the Navy in 2013.