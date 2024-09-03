Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in borderline Kursk area over past day

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup North repelled five Ukrainian army attacks in the borderline Kursk area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units supported by army aviation and artillery fire repelled five attacks by enemy assault groups towards the settlements of Borki, Maryevka, Kamyshyovka and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye," the ministry said in a statement.

"They thwarted attempted attacks in the direction of the settlements of Komarovka, Korenevo and Olgovka," according to the statement.

The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 25 personnel killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles, the ministry stated.