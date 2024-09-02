US seizes Venezuelan President Maduro’s jet in Dominican Republic

NEW YORK, September 2. /TASS/. The US seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s jet in the Dominican Republic, CNN reported, citing unidentified US officials.

Washington determined that its acquisition was in violation of US sanctions, the officials said. The US flew the aircraft to Florida on Monday.

The plane, which is valued at around $13 million, had been in the Dominican Republic in recent months. The operation to seize the jet involved the US Justice Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Bureau of Industry and Security.

"Seizing the foreign head of state’s plane is unheard-of for criminal matters. We’re sending a clear message here that no one is above the law, no one is above the reach of US sanctions," one of the US officials told CNN.

CNN said the seizure marks an escalation of the already "frosty" relationship between the US and Venezuela.

Venezuela held a presidential election on July 28. The National Electoral Council announced, after processing almost 97% of ballots, that Maduro garnered 51.95% of the vote, while his main rival Edmundo Gonzalez collected 43.18%. The Venezuelan Supreme Court certified the outcome of the vote. One of the other opposition leaders, Maria Corina Machado, said on the voting day that Gonzalez's team was not going to concede defeat. Russia, Bolivia, Honduras, Iran, China, Cuba, Iran and Nicaragua congratulated Maduro on his victory. Some countries did not recognize Maduro’s reelection. Among them are Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Chile, Panama, Peru, the US, Uruguay and Chile. Venezuela said it was recalling its diplomats from these countries and demanded that the countries do the same.