Helicopter crashes in Russia’s Buryatia Region, two out of four on board injured

IRKUTSK, September 3. /TASS/. A helicopter has disappeared from radars on the border of the Buryatia and Irkutsk Regions, it was later found and is presumed to have crashed, a spokesman for the Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"Six people were on board. It [the helicopter] probably crashed," the source said.

According to Irkutsk Region Governor Igor Kobtsev, the helicopter has been found. Six people were on board, they are all alive, but two were injured as a result of the incident.

Russia’s aviation agency, in turn, said that it was a Mi-171 helicopter. The incident was reported by the aircraft’s commander, the agency added. According to it, a search and rescue mission has already left for the site of the incident.