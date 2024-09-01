MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia resorts to all levels pointing out to the United States to the inadmissibility of American mercenaries’ involvement in attacks on the Russian territory, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Monday.

"This work is permanent and it is done via various directions and at all levels," the high-ranking diplomat said in response to a corresponding question.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced at a news briefing last week that foreign mercenaries were had been actively involved in the attacks on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region. According to her, "American mercenaries have demonstratively posted online a picture of a mortar position next to a children’s playground in the Kursk Region."

Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine on August 6. A federal state of emergency is in effect in the region. People are being evacuated from border areas. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, as many as 197 temporary accommodation centers in 28 Russian regions are giving shelter to more than 11,500 Kursk Region residents, including more than 3,500 children.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev’s overall losses in the Kursk Region amount to more than 7,800 troops and 76 tanks. A military operation to wipe out Ukrainian armed formations is still underway.