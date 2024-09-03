Sales of new cars in Russia rise by 52% to 1.174 mln vehicles in January-August

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Sales of new cars in Russia in January-August 2024 increased by 52% and amounted to around 1.174 mln vehicles, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

"In January-August 2024, 1,173,614 new cars (under 3 years) were sold in Russia, which is 52% more than the same period last year (773,235 vehicles). At the same time, the market for new locally manufactured cars exceeded 516 ,000 vehicles, which is 32% more than the figures for January-August 2023," the report said.

The passenger car market increased by 63% during the reporting period to 994.6 ,000 vehicles, and the light commercial vehicle market by 37%, to 84,000. In the truck segment, sales decreased by 10% and amounted to 81,300, while in the bus segment sales increased by 12% to 13,600.

The new electric vehicle market in January-August 2024 increased by 86% compared to the same period last year and amounted to almost 13,800.

In August alone, sales of new vehicles in all segments increased by 25% year-on-year to 170,500 vehicles. Thus, the passenger car market increased by 35% to 146,400, the LCV market - by 16% to 12,000. At the same time, truck sales decreased by 32% and amounted to 10,800 and bus sales decreased by 11%, to 1,300.