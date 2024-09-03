IAEA experts to assess situation at several Ukrainian NPPs — head

VIENNA, September 4. /TASS/. Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will soon visit several nuclear power plants on the territory of Ukraine to assess security situation at these facilities, the organization said in a statement.

"The safety of operating nuclear power plants is dependent on a stable and reliable connection to the electricity grid. As a result of the war, the situation is becoming increasingly vulnerable and potentially even dangerous in this regard. I agreed with President Zelensky that the IAEA will widen its determined activities to help prevent a nuclear accident during the conflict and look closer at this important aspect of nuclear safety and security," IAEA said in a statement on its Director General Rafael Grossi’s meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

According to the report, an IAEA expert team will soon travel to "some of the damaged Ukrainian sub-stations," located "in different parts of the country."

"Our experts will apply the Agency’s nuclear industrial safety and critical infrastructure protection expertise to assess these sub-stations," Grossi was quoted as saying.

The IAEA chief is to visit the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) on Wednesday. It will be his fifth trip to the facility since September 2022, when the agency set up its permanent presence at the site.

Reuters earlier informed that Grossi met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev on Tuesday in the run-up to his planned visit to the ZNPP.