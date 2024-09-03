US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 14 times in past day

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) registered 14 violations of Syria’s airspace, committed by aircraft of the US-led international coalition over the Al-Tanf zone in the past 24 hours, the center’s deputy head, Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, said.

"Over the past day, 14 violations of the Syrian Arab Republic’s airspace use regulations were registered in the Al-Tanf zone, committed by three pairs of F-15 fighter jets, a pair of F-16 fighter jets, a pair of F-18 fighter jets, a pair of Rafale fighters and a pair of A-10 attack aircraft of the coalition," Ignasyuk said.

In his words, such actions set a dangerous precedent for air incidents and accidents, and escalate the general situation in Syria’s airspace.