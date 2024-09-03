Kvazimachta lift system receiving good references — Kalashnikov holding

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The upgraded Kvazimachta equipment lift system received good references from servicemen in Russian border areas, Kalashnikov holding said.

"The upgraded Kvazimachta lift system produced by Kalashnikov holding have passed trials in the special military operation area with the positive result, having received good references from servicemen in the state border coverage group from Russian border regions," the holding said.

The length of cable’s power system was increased twofold at the request of operators, Kalashnikov informed. "In accordance with results of tests, product use in the special military operation area will be expended," the company added.

The equipment lift system is designed for surveillance in visible and IR bands with real time data transmission over the power cable and for radio communication signals relaying.