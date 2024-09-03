Emergencies Ministry’s pyrotechnicians destroy 310 munitions in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Pyrotechnicians of the Russian Emergencies Ministry have neutralized two explosive devices in the Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of munitions destroyed since the beginning of hostilities to 310, the ministry's press service reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the pyrotechnicians of the Russian Emergencies Ministry were called out three times to search for and neutralize explosives in three areas of the region. They discovered and destroyed two explosive devices. Since the beginning of work in the Kursk Region, the Emergencies Ministry's sappers have destroyed 310 munitions and cleared more than 23 hectares of land," the press service said.

The ministry also said that environmental monitoring activities are being carried out in the Kursk Region. "The radiation background is normal, no excessive concentration of dangerous chemicals has been detected," the ministry emphasized.